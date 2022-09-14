Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 618,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 35,461,676 shares.The stock last traded at $82.43 and had previously closed at $80.01.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 111,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

