Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endo International Price Performance

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

