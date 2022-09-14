Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.
In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
