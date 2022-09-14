El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 170,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

