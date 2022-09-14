Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 88.6% in August

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EFR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 131,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,193. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

