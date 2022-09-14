Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 270,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,476. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
