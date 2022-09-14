Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

EVV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 270,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,476. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.45.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,889 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

