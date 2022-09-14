DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.49. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,846 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

