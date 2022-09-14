Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
DGLY opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
