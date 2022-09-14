DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $156.41 million and $5.77 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,646,669,587 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
