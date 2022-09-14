Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 29,722 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
