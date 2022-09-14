Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 29,722 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.