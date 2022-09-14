Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,022,287.50 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.68. The stock had a trading volume of 401,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,053. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $79,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $44,789,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

