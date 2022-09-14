Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

