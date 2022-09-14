CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

