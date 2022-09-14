Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp comprises approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.