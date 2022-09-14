Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the August 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cuentas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,101. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cuentas stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Cuentas worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

