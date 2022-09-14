Cubiex Power Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $2,886.08 and approximately $39.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.