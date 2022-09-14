CryptoZoon Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $585,775.08 and approximately $341,287.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (CRYPTO:ZOON) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,782,789 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

