CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.51. 31,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,422. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

