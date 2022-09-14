Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.85-0.95. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 8.1 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,269. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

