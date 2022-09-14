Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 2,238,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,269. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

