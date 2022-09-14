Cowen Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $29.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

