Counterparty (XCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,549.00

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00018496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counterparty has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $52,549.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00163848 BTC.
Counterparty Coin Profile
Counterparty uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Counterparty
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.