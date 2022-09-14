CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down to $76.64

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.64, but opened at $75.05. CoStar Group shares last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 24,255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

