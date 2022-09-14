Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 330,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,574. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.