Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 330,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,574. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

