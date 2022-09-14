Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.