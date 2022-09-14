Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

