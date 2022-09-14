Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Up 0.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 6,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 80.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 256.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

