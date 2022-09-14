Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.39.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.29 and its 200-day moving average is 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 1.40 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

