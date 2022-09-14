Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells $488,884.62 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Up 2.5 %
CNM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
