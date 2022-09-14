Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells $488,884.62 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.5 %

CNM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

