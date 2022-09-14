Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.21. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 475,178 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

