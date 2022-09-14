Contrasting Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.46 -$36.70 million $0.56 20.75 Workiva $443.29 million 7.85 -$37.73 million ($1.31) -51.01

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.86%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Workiva.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 11.86% -40.18% 10.35% Workiva -13.80% -137.88% -7.88%

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Workiva on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

