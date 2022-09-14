Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,976.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,358 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

