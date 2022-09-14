Comparing Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deswell Industries and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.94%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deswell Industries and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.47% 9.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deswell Industries and Karat Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.57 $8.23 million N/A N/A Karat Packaging $364.24 million 0.98 $20.78 million $1.13 15.96

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

(Get Rating)

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.