Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.4456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.