Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
