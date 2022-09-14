Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.66.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

