Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 26.8 %

NASDAQ:CMRAW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,335. Comera Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.