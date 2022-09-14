Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.80. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 28,840 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a current ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.73 million and a P/E ratio of -186.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.91.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.