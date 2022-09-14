Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
