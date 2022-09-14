Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.