Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cochlear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.