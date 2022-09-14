Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $434.69

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $434.69, but opened at $449.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $438.23, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Articles
