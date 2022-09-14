Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $434.69

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $434.69, but opened at $449.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $438.23, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $471,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

