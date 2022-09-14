CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMC Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,270,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 180.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,500,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 95.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,625,000 after buying an additional 693,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,255,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.