Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 3.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 29,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,782,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 45.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 73.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

