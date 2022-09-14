Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $40.01. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

