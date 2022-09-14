City State Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 488,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.