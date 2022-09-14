City State Bank Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,621,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $236.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

