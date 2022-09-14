Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on S32. Barclays decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of LON S32 traded up GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 253.13 ($3.06). 249,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,083. South32 has a one year low of GBX 171.48 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 516.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

