Citigroup Increases Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $98.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 5.0 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $106.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

