Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 811,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018,738. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

