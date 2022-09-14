Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cineplex stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

