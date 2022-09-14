Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cielo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CIOXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 34,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

